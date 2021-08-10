A recent road change in front of West Jackson Elementary School has continued to pose challenges to morning and afternoon traffic flow, according to Jackson County Schools superintendent April Howard.
The portion of East Jefferson St. that fronts the school was recently switched to one-way by the City of Hoschton, preventing direct access for drivers coming from Hwy. 53.
“We're still experiencing traffic delays and trying to quell the frustration created by the change,” Howard said Friday (Aug. 6) in an email response to The Braselton News.
The change was made without a city council vote.
Howard said the new traffic pattern has been “a continued challenge” and also expressed safety concerns with the volume of vehicles now on Hwy. 53 as a result.
“The safety concern is with the intersection at Hwy. 53 and East Jefferson Street,” she said. “With all traffic going right out of the school, we have a log-jammed Hwy. 53 in the mornings.”
The move came after school system leaders met with Hoschton mayor Shannon Sell and another city council representative in late June to discuss options for East Jefferson St.
Sell, when asked about the issue last week by a reporter, said two-way school traffic in the morning and afternoons blocked up the roads for an aggregate two hours.
“The school system, the way they had it designed, it blocked that road for two hours a day, an hour in the morning and an hour in the afternoon,” Sell said on Aug. 2.
Sell, who lives along that segment of East Jefferson St., said school leaders were told during that June meeting to provide an improved plan for traffic or the portion of East Jefferson St. fronting the school would switch to a one-way route. Sell said the change was made “to keep city streets open.” Among the issues with two-way traffic were complaints from delivery drivers, who could not access residences, and city residents, according to Sell.
Howard said she expressed during a July meeting with the city — regarding school-zone cameras — that the school system was at work on solutions for East Jefferson St. But upon hearing from a councilman that Sell wanted to change traffic patterns, “We said we would definitely need to work together on that and could not change traffic patterns right now,” Howard said.
Howard said she received a phone call from West Jackson Elementary School the Friday prior to pre-planning requesting help after one-way signage on East Jefferson St. was put up. She said she went to the school and then contacted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for additional officers — which the system would pay for — to help manage the traffic situation.
Howard said she reached out and again met with city officials on Wednesday (Aug. 4) to discuss options for handling the traffic issue.
“We are still trying to problem-solve this, but the mayor feels the one-way directionals must stay in place at this time,” Howard said.
Sell, when interviewed last week, said the traffic situation still needed “fine-tuning,” calling it “a work in progress.”
The traffic issue comes during a time of rapid growth in the West Jackson community.
Sell, speaking last week, said the school system has not made improvements in the form of S-turns through the parking lot or parking-lot expansions to handle the traffic as the school has grown.
Howard, pointing to the westside growth, said school leaders have been in conversations about potential solutions to traffic problems in and around the school. The school’s traffic plan was revised two years ago, she said, while the system hired a deputy to manage traffic on Hwy. 53, she added. Howard said the system also worked with the county and DOT to make improvements on Hwy. 53 at West Jackson St.
