The owner of s South Hall “haunted trail” has withdrawn a request to relocate the attraction.
Applicant Matthew Miller sought to move the “Trail of Terror” to a 12.99-acre site at 3515 Friendship Rd from its nearby 3760 Friendship Rd. location. But Miller pulled the request from the Feb. 23 agenda of the Hall County Board of Commissioners (BOC), which was schedule to vote on the matter.
