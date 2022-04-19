Multiple state road-improvement projects are proposed for Jackson County’s west side, according to a transportation official, though it could be years before new asphalt is seen for many of those plans.
Joseph Boyd of the Gainesville Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which serves both Hoschton and Braselton, briefed Hoschton leaders via Zoom on those projects April 14 during the city council’s retreat at Brasstown Valley Resort. According to MPO projections, the area of Jackson County represented by the Gainesville MPO is expected to more than double in population by 2050.
The most immediate project mentioned by Boyd is a roundabout just north of Hoschton and Braselton where Ednaville Rd. and New Cut Rd. intersect with Hwy. 53. Boyd said an approximate $4 million project would provide a single-lane roundabout designed to accommodate buses and freight vehicles. The work is projected for 2023. Boyd said the intersection has become dangerous.
“You all know that — lots and lots of wrecks (have been) seen in our crash data,” he said. “Something needed to be done there.”
Nearer to Hoschton, another roundabout is planned for the intersection of Hwy. 60 and Hwy. 124, possibly in 2024, according to Boyd. The proposed multi-lane roundabout would accommodate buses and freight vehicle traffic as well. Boyd noted that the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has already started some design work.
Boyd also mentioned plans for a long-discussed I-85 interchange at Hwy. 60. While this project is still designated as long-term, he said Jackson County officials hope to move it up the DOT’s priority list.
“I know that the county is interested in trying to accelerate the timeline on this,” Boyd said. “ … They want to push this project further up just because of the amount of traffic on (Hwy.) 60, the freight coming up and down the corridor, as well as pulling cars out of the exit at (Hwy.) 53 and at (Hwy.) 129.”
If the county were to successfully accelerate the project, Boyd said the work could potentially start in five to 10 years.
“It would still be several years out at minimum,” he added.
Boyd noted that local government investment — such as funding right-of-way purchases or designating SPLOST money toward road projects — improves the chances of work starting sooner.
“Because there’s less funding needed to do the project, and it also shows GDOT that we on the local level are financially contributing to this because we feel it is crucial to us that we are going to throw some money at it,” he said.
Boyd also pointed to plans to widen Hwy. 60 to four lanes from Gainesville to the proposed Hwy. 60-Hwy. 124 roundabout. That project is slated for the 2030s, according to Boyd.
Boyd also touched briefly on another much-discussed subject: relief measures for downtown traffic congestion in Braselton and Hoschton along Hwy. 53. A Braselton-Hoschton bypass has long been discussed as an option. Boyd noted that GDOT is beginning a $1 million mobility study of Hwy. 53 from south Hall to a point past Hoschton. He said GDOT officials will reach out to officials of both municipalities to contribute input to this study. The was initially a Gainesville MPO initiative before GDOT took it over and expanded the scope of it.
In other projects, Boyd said a widening of Hwy. 53 north of I-85 to Hall County is slated for the 2030s. He also said that the ongoing widening of I-85 from its interchange at Hwy. 53 in Braselton to the Hwy. 129 interchange in Jefferson should be finished by next year.
In addition to road improvements, Boyd also discussed recreational trails. Boyd pointed to a recently-completed trail study for Braselton to link its LifePath trail from Hwy. 211 to its downtown. Boyd said the MPO could assist Hoschton with a similar study and would cover 80% of the cost. The Braselton study cost $49,000. Interim City Manager Shannon Sell expressed interest in a study, noting that the city is looking to connect downtown Hoschton to the large Twin Lakes subdivision on Hwy. 53 with a golf cart path.
“I’d say by the end of the year we really ought to be talking in detail about it,” Sell said of the study.
