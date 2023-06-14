The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on June 6 approved the allocation of more than $759.8 million in anticipated 2023 SPLOST program revenue toward transportation and parks projects, according to a press release from the county.
The transportation project list was developed by a 15-member citizens project selection committee over the course of 10 meetings held since last fall. The projects cover enhancements to transportation that include upgrades to major roads and intersections, bridges, pedestrian safety, resurfacing, unpaved roads, speed control in residential areas and school safety. About 73% of the county’s budgeted share of 2023 SPLOST funds is dedicated to transportation.
Transportation projects were divided into two tiers. The Tier 1 project list assumes the county’s portion to be spent on transportation projects will be $482.67 million over the 2023 SPLOST program’s duration. Tier 2 indicates secondary projects that would be funded if the program generates more money than expected.
Meanwhile, the recreation authority helped prioritize parks projects through updates to the parks and recreation master plan. Commissioners allocated $97.2 million of budgeted funds for new trails, parks, park expansions, renovations and cultural and natural resource area protections.
SPLOST pays for a significant portion of Gwinnett County’s capital projects not funded by revenues generated from other taxes or charges for services, which allows the county to keep up with infrastructure demands on a pay-as-you-go basis.
