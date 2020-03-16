Due to public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus, the Braselton trolley will not run its regular route for the next three weeks.
"We plan to return to our regular route on April 10," town leaders state.
Drizzle in the evening with showers developing overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Drizzle in the evening with showers developing overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 6:37 pm
Due to public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus, the Braselton trolley will not run its regular route for the next three weeks.
"We plan to return to our regular route on April 10," town leaders state.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.