A new trucking hub is slated for development along Hwy. 53 in Braselton.
The project is on 62 acres at 6275 Hwy. 53, which is at the intersection with Braselton Parkway.
According to an outline of the project included on the agenda for a Nov. 5 meeting of the Jackson County Board of Adjustment, R&L Carriers plans to build a regional truck terminal on the site. The facility would have 246 docks and create 150 jobs, according to the application for a reduction in a stream buffer requirement that the BOA is slated to consider.
R&L said it chose the Braselton site due to its access to I-85 and adequate acreage to develop the project. It said the only problem with the site is with stream buffer requirements which would not allow it to fully grade the area for the project. It is asking the county for a waiver of that requirement.
The county's planning staff recommended approval of the variance with conditions.
R&L Carriers is a family-owned firm based on Ohio. It began operation in 1965 and has grown to have a fleet of over 21,000 trucks and trailers.
