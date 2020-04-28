The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Georgia topped 1,000 Tuesday, but the overall trend in the state seems to be going down.
In the Braselton area, Gwinnett and Hall counties have the largest number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Barrow and Jackson have also see an uptick in cases, but with fewer deaths.
THE NUMBERS
As of noon Tuesday, April 28, the Georgia Department of Health reported the following:
State: 24,551 cases; 4,778 hospitalizations; 1,020 deaths
Gwinnett County: 1,573 cases;330 hospitalizations; 54 deaths
Hall County: 1,124 cases; 159 hospitalizations; 15 deaths
Barrow County: 114 cases; 33 hospitalizations; 4 deaths
Jackson County: 77 cases; 13 hospitalizations; 1 death
