The number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to rise.
Both Gwinnett and Barrow county have had two deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health update March 31 at noon.
The two Barrow fatalities were a 66-year-old man and a 91-year-old female. Both had underlying conditions.
The two Gwinnett deaths were 69- and 85-year-old women. Both also had underlying conditions.
Statewide, there have been 3,817 confirmed cases with 818 hospitalizations. There have been 108 deaths reported statewide.
Local confirmed cases include:
•Gwinnett — 233 confirmed cases, two deaths
•Hall — 65 confirmed cases
•Barrow — 18 confirmed cases, two deaths
•Jackson — 7 confirmed cases
These numbers are based on the patient’s county of residence.
State leaders noted March 31 that the increase in numbers "is in part due to additional laboratories reporting to DPH, and also improvements in electronic reporting from other laboratories."
