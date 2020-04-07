Georgia has had 8,818 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of noon on April 7.
The Georgia Department of Public Health releases the updated numbers daily.
There have been 1,774 hospitalizations and 329 deaths statewide.
The total number of fatalities in Gwinnett County has risen to 10. Those fatalities included: 81-year-old man (unknown underlying condition status), 81-year-old woman (unknown underlying condition status), 74-year-old woman with an underlying condition, 81-year-old woman with an underlying condition, 90-year-old man (unknown underlying condition status), 69-year-old woman with an underlying condition, 85-year-old man with an underlying condition, 66-year-old man with an underlying condition, 85-year-old woman with an underlying condition and an 80-year-old man (unknown underlying condition status).
There have also been three deaths in Barrow County: a 64-year-old man, a 91-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. All three had underlying conditions.
No deaths have been reported in Hall or Jackson.
Confirmed cases in the four-county Braselton area include:
•Gwinnett — 525 cases with 10 deaths
•Hall — 196 cases
•Barrow — 40 cases with three deaths
•Jackson — 21 cases
