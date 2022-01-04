Cora Amber Johns was really nowhere on the radar to give birth to the first babies of 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s Braselton campus.
In fact, with a due date of Feb. 20, Johns wasn’t set to be the proud mother of twins for weeks.
But Johns rang in the New Year with quite the surprise, going into labor Dec. 30 and giving birth to twin girls on the afternoon of Jan. 1 following a C-section.
“Honestly, (it’s) shocking,” Johns said.
Blair Kendall Ann Driscoll, weighing 5 pounds, 1 ounce, was delivered at 3:01 p.m, followed shortly after by Salem Raime Lynn Driscoll, weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 3:03 p.m.
Blair and Salem are the first set of twins on either side of the family, according to Johns, who now has five children. The fraternal twins are also the first girls for Johns.
Johns said she was quite stunned back when she learned she’d be having twins.
“Honestly, I almost passed out in the doctors’ office,” she said.
Blair’s and Salem’s New Year’s Day arrival is all the more special because Johns was told she’d likely never have children again after having undergone chemotherapy for Stage 3 breast cancer. The chemotherapy concluded in January 2021 (she also had a mastectomy).
The twin girls are considered quite the miracle for Johns.
“Yes, and that’s exactly what our families are actually calling them is the ‘miracle twins,’” she said.
Despite being born prematurely at 32 weeks and six days, the twins are doing well, according to Johns. One was placed briefly on oxygen on Saturday, but both are breathing on their own now.
“They’re doing great,” Johns said.
Johns, who lives in nearby Jefferson and works as a Grub Hub driver, said she’s “getting there” in her recovery from labor.
“This delivery was a lot different for me,” she said. “It was my first C-section.”
As for the twins, Blair and Salem — 51 days premature — could remain in the hospital for four to five more weeks, according to Johns.
“It really just depends on how they’re doing with their milestones and how fast they can meet them,” she said.
