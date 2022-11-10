Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigators took two suspects into custody late Wednesday night, Nov. 9, in connection with the Nov. 8, shooting death of a Gainesville man on Brown Street, according to an HCSO press release.
Jamarco Patton, 16, and Syn’sere Antrell Deshaun Patton, 17, both of Gainesville, have been charged as adults with felony murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault in the death of Christopher Dixon, 25. The suspects are brothers.
