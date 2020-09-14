Two Jefferson men were killed in a three-vehicle wreck in Braselton on Sunday, Sept. 13.
Thomas Damon, 56, and Timothy Damon, 35, were both killed in the wreck, which occurred on Hwy. 124 around 4:30 a.m.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler driven by Sebastian Nunez, 19, of Hoschton, was traveling east on Hwy. 124 when Nunez crossed into the westbound lane and struck a Chevrolet truck. Thomas and Timothy Damon were the occupants of that truck.
A Ford Focus driven by Linda Long, unknown age or city, that was following the Chevrolet struck the rear of the truck.
Nunez was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Timothy Damon, who had been a passenger in the Chevrolet, was taken to NGMC Gainesville, where he died from his injuries. Thomas Damon, the driver, died on the scene.
Long was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
