Two more plats for the large-scale Twin Lakes subdivision in Hoschton have received the green light.
The Hoschton City Council voted 4-1 Monday (Oct. 18) to conditionally approve plats for Phases 3B and 4 of the development located in the southeastern portion of the town.
Councilman Shantwon Astin voted against approval of the plats.
The final plats will require some minor tweaks, which the developer must complete by Oct. 27. The council approved the plats contingent on those changes.
Twin Lakes and its adjoining active-adult community, Cresswind, are set to have a combined 2,600 homes upon completion.
OTHER NEWS
In other news, the council:
•heard more from city manager Gary Fesperman about the city’s plans for split billing for its water, sewer and garbage customers starting in January 2022. The Twin Lakes and Cresswind subdivisions, along commercial and industrial customers along Hwy. 53 toward Winder and Jackson Trail Rd. will constitute one billing zone that will receive bills on the 10th of each month. The rest of the city will make up the other billing zone and will receive bills at the first of the month. “Splitting the system now will make the water system billing more manageable as new customers come into the system,” Fesperman said.
•heard from Fesperman that police chief Brad Hill, who is heading up Hoschton’s reactivated police force, has completed his required new police chief training. The new police department and municipal court are expected to be ready by the start of 2022.
•heard that city department heads are submitting their FY 2022 capital needs for Hoschton’s FY 2022 budget. A draft budget will be presented to the council at its November meeting.
•heard that the steps of an old Hoschton store, destroyed by a fire approximately 60 years ago, have been repurposed for a granite bench displayed near the city’s gazebo. The store dated back to the late 1800s or early 1900s, according to mayor Shannon Sell. The steps were salvaged and stored by a former postmaster in town and recently turned over to the city.
•accepted the dedication of public streets and the donation of a 0.62-acre parcel of land in the Creekside Village subdivision. The land tract, located along the east side of Main Street and west side of Hwy. 53, could possibly be used for a city green space.
•accepted the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission’s 10-year solid water management plan. The commission has been at work on the plan for approximately a year for its 10-county region, which includes all municipalities within that area.
•accepted a $4,650 bid for sod for the Village subdivision, likely to be laid in the next several weeks. The sod is being placed along a strip of land were multiple trees were removed. The removal of 80-plus trees cost $16,500. Other costs included stump removal ($2,500), sidewalk replacement ($18,450) and labor ($2,900) for a total project cost of $45,000.
•approved $12,000 for services from the University of Georgia College of Environmental Design, which is formulating a master plan for Hoschton’s Downtown Development Authority district, which runs from West Jackson Rd. down Hwy. 53 to Peachtree Rd. This is a student-driven project with professor supervision. “They are providing a lot of service for a small amount of money,” Fesperman said. The process — which will likely span six months, according to Sell — will include public meetings to gather input from Hoschton residents.
•met briefly in closed session but took no action.
