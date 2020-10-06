Two more residents of a Braselton-area personal care home have died from COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Community Health reported Oct. 5 that six residents of the Oaks at Braselton have died from COVID-19. (Four resident deaths had been reported the week prior.)
The Oaks at Braselton is a personal care home on Thompson Mill Rd.
Eleven residents have tested positive, with five having recovered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13 staff members have tested positive for COVID.
HOSPITAL SYSTEM
As of Oct. 5, Northeast Georgia Health System was treating 70 positive COVID-19 patients, with 14 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. That's down from the week prior on Sept. 28, when the hospital system was treating 87 patients with 20 at NGMC Braselton.
Ventilator usage is at 43%.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 2,374 patients discharged.
There have been 323 deaths.
BRASELTON AREA
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 323,714 cases in the state, with 28,987 hospitalizations and 7,192 deaths.
In Braselton’s four-county area, there have been:
•Barrow: 2,286 cases; 247 hospitalizations; 48 deaths
•Gwinnett: 28,129 cases; 2,726 hospitalizations; 417 deaths
•Hall: 9,639 cases; 989 hospitalizations; 158 deaths
•Jackson: 2,074 cases; 170 hospitalizations; 35 deaths
