Two new subdivisions totaling over 450 homes could be coming to the West Jackson area following tentative approval by the Jackson County Planning Commission.
The planning board gave a green light to rezone 130 acres on Gum Springs Church Rd. for a subdivision of around 300 homes, and to rezone 89 acres at 8308 Hwy. 53 Braselton for around 150 residential lots.
Both plans will go to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners in November for final action.
The project on Gum Springs Church Rd. is being proposed by Gum Springs 130 LLC. It calls for rezoning the property from A-2 to R-2 and for a special use for a master planned subdivision. The final number of homes will be determined after engineering is done on the number of entrances needed and allowed for the project.
The proposed development on Hwy. 53 is being done by McKinley Homes US LLC. It abuts the Hunting Hills subdivision near New Liberty Church Rd.
Several residents from Hunting Hills spoke about the proposed project, airing concerns about its impact on traffic and in wanting a green space buffer along the property line between the two developments.
DENIAL
In other action at the planning board's Oct. 24 meeting, the board voted 3-1 to recommend denial of a small development on four acres at the corner of Hwy. 53 and Bill Watkins Rd. Hoschton. Flipping Out, LLC had applied for a map amendment to change the designation of the property from rural to suburban.
OTHER APPROVALS
In other action, the planning board approved:
• rezoning 2.3 acres at 5799 Maysville Rd., Commerce, from A-2 to CRC.
• rezoning .8 acre from NRC to HRC at 8188 Hwy. 53, Braselton.
• rezoning 3.6 acres from A-2 to M-H at the corner of Thyatira-Brockton Rd. and Wilhite Rd., Jefferson.
• a map amendment for 13.7 acres at 3945 Hwy. 332, Hoschton to suburban-commercial.
• a text amendment updating the distance between establishments selling alcoholic beverages and churches and schools.
