Both Braselton’s planning commission and town council will hold public hearings concerning annexation and rezoning requests for two proposed developments.
Abernathy Development Company, LLC, requests an annexation and rezoning for a combined 91 acres located between Hwy. 53 and Curk Roberts Rd. to build 246 detached single-family lots, while Pine Grove Partners LP requests an annexation and rezoning for a combined 24.64 acres on Beaver Dam Rd. in Barrow County to build 110 attached single-family townhomes.
The Braselton Planning Commission will hold its public hearing Monday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. and the Braselton Town Council will hold its public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 4 p.m.
Abernathy seeks a rezoning from A-2 to R-3 (residential) for parcels identified as 118 014 and 118 009 on the Jackson County tax map.
Pine Grove seeks a rezoning from R-1 to R-3 (residential) for parcels identified as XX046A 012, 013, 014 and 017 on the Barrow County tax map.
Copies of the applications can be viewed or downloaded at www.braselton.net/government/town_officials/planning_commission.php.
For more information, contact Kevin Keller at kdkeller@braselton.net.
