Both Braselton’s planning commission and town council will hold a pair of public meetings regarding a conditional use permit for a proposed veterinary clinic on Hwy. 124.
The Braselton Planning Commission will hold its public hearing on Monday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m., while the mayor and council will hold their public hearing on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m.
The property is located at 1051 Hwy. 124 in Barrow County and is approximately 1.77 acres. The applicant requests a conditional use approval to permit a veterinarian/small animal business. The property is zoned N-C (neighborhood commercial).
