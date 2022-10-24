Braselton Municipal Court
The Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) now has two spots open on its board after a pair of recent resignations.

Cindy Green and Tracy Bradenburg have both stepped down. Chairman Hollie Ansley made the announcement at the DDA’s Thursday (Oct. 20) meeting.

