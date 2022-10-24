The Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) now has two spots open on its board after a pair of recent resignations.
Cindy Green and Tracy Bradenburg have both stepped down. Chairman Hollie Ansley made the announcement at the DDA’s Thursday (Oct. 20) meeting.
The DDA formed a nomination committee — consisting of Mitch Chapman, Cheri Winham Huff, Ansley and Downtown/Mainstreet Director Jessica Payne — to search for Green and Bradenburg’s replacements. The board also installed DDA member Chip Dale as Green’s replacement as DDA treasurer.
In other business, the DDA discussed the future of its annual Zombie Run, which it hosted this past Saturday. Possible modifications include moving the event to the spring and perhaps look into running it at Road Atlanta. The race’s current Davis St. location may no longer be feasible due to planned residential development along the street. The DDA wants the race to continue to serve as a Peachtree Road Race qualifier.
Meanwhile, DDA members said that its first-ever ArtRageous festival was a success and discussed a possible indoor-outdoor event next year. The cubes painted during ArtRageous’s live-painting event have been distributed to three locations downtown: the parking deck, the front of the 1904 building and a location next to Blake’s of Braselton.
In other discussion, the DDA heard that a new master plan for downtown will be needed and that consultants are being sought for the process.
The DDA ended its meeting with a 30-minute closed session to discuss land acquisition or a potential sale. No action was taken upon return to open session.
A downtown cleanup day was announced for Nov. 5, while the town’s Cravin’ Bacon event is slated for Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.