Two men remain in the Hall County Jail following their arrests on drug trafficking charges on Friday, Dec. 30.
Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Aldolfo Solorio Garcia, 31, were both arrested when authorities with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the HCSO.
With assistance from drug investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU), approximately 305 kilos of liquid methamphetamine were seized.
The illegal drugs were being transported in multiple gas can-like containers. The estimated street value of the meth is $22 million.
Both suspects have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Both suspects are being held without bond. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office does not anticipate further arrests in this case.
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.