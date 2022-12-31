N1805P37004C.TIF

Two men remain in the Hall County Jail following their arrests on drug trafficking charges on Friday, Dec. 30.

Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Aldolfo Solorio Garcia, 31, were both arrested when authorities with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the HCSO.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.