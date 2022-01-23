The Center for Community Design and Preservation at the UGA College of Environment and Design (UGA-CED) is leading a virtual design charrette for Hoschton, according to a press release. The goal of this "charrette" (a multi-day planning and design workshop) is to develop a conceptual master plan that preserves the character of Hoschton while capitalizing on economic opportunities in response to rapid growth.
On Oct. 24, UGA-CED students in landscape architecture, urban planning and historic Preservation spent a day touring Hoschton. After an input session with elected officials, city staff, and downtown development authority members, the students began brainstorming and developed some initial ideas.
UGA students seek the public's feedback before they finalize their design ideas. The presentation can be viewed on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/fblTrBB_nls or as a PDF here: t.uga.edu/7uf.
Those viewing the presentation are asked to fill out a survey for thoughts on these ideas: https://tinyurl.com/HoschtonSurvey-1
UGA is accepting survey responses until Jan. 30 A final presentation will be available in early 2022.
Questions or concerns can be directed to Jennifer Lewis, Director of the UGA Center for Community Design and Preservation, at jmlewis@uga.edu.
