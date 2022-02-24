Uline Braselton plans a hiring event on Feb. 26 from 8-11 a.m.
In advance of attending the hiring event, interested individuals should pre-register online at uline.jobs/braselton to secure an interview slot. Registration is strongly encouraged to secure an interview. Candidates selected for interviews will be contacted to confirm their interview time. Area health guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
Uline hopes to hire 100 customer service and warehouse associates in the first quarter of 2022.
Uline is located at 705 Braselton Industrial Blvd., Braselton.
