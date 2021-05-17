Uline is seeking candidates for more than 100 warehouse positions at its facility in Braselton.
“Uline is continuing to experience sustained, tremendous growth which is a direct result of the hard work of our employees and our ability to supply companies in Northern Georgia with the products they need as many businesses pick back up,” said Branch Manager Brian Leutz. “We continue to be committed to the greater Braselton community, and we look forward to adding hard-working, dedicated individuals to add to our valued Uline team."
Uline will host hiring events at 705 Braselton Industrial Boulevard in Braselton on Saturday, May 22. Warehouse positions offer competitive hourly rates starting at $24/hour or higher, with a minimum annual bonus over $7,000 paid to employees in December.
In advance of attending a hiring event, interested individuals must pre-register online to secure an interview slot. State health and CDC guidelines will be followed, including requiring masks, temperature checks and frequent cleaning. Socially-distanced interviews will take place from 8 a.m.–12 p.m.
For more information and to register, visit uline.jobs/braselton.
