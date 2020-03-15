UPDATE:
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton is currently treating two patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Northeast Georgia Health System released the update late March 15.
---
Original release:
Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) was notified March 15 that a patient has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient is currently being treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Braselton.
“Our physicians, nurses and other staff are following all guidelines from the CDC to provide the best possible care,” says Anthony Williamson, president of NGMC Braselton. “That includes keeping the patient in a negative pressure room, wearing personal protective equipment and following all recommended cleaning procedures to help keep the patient and all others in the hospital safe. People in our community should continue coming to NGMC Braselton for care as they need it.”
EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IMPLEMENTED
Only select entrances will be open for patients and visitors at each NGMC hospital starting the afternoon of Sunday, March 15. Each patient and visitor will be screened for COVID-19 as they enter. You can see a complete list of open entrances, updated visitation limitations and other helpful information at www.nghs.com/covid-19.
“These simple screening questions will help us protect all of our patients, visitors and employees as we try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Supriya Mannepalli, MD, medical director of Infection Prevention & Control for NGMC. “If a visitor is suspected for COVID-19, we will provide them with next steps to follow for testing.”
Physicians and hospital leadership are reviewing scheduled, elective surgeries. Hospital staff will contact patients if a surgery is canceled. If you have concerns about your scheduled surgery, please contact your physician’s office.
Cafeterias at all NGMC hospitals will continue to serve food, but all dining areas are closed until further notice. That means patients, visitors and employees may purchase food to take back to waiting areas, patient rooms, break rooms, etc.
“These decisions are being made with safety in mind,” says Carol Burrell, president & CEO of NGHS. “Our top priority is always the safety of our patients, visitors, employees, physicians and others who rely on and support NGHS.”
DIRECTIONS FROM HOSPITAL STAFF ON THOSE WITH SYMPTOMS
If you have a fever and cough or difficulty breathing, these steps will help you find the care you need and limit the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our region:
Call before you come
• Please call your doctor's office or an urgent care clinic for advice about where you should go for treatment.
• If you already have an appointment scheduled and have recently traveled to an area affected by Coronavirus, please call the office before you leave your house.
Call 911 for emergencies
• Calling 911 is always the fastest and most efficient way to get proper treatment for medical emergencies.
Consider staying home and completing an E-Visit
• We have updated our online E-Visits to ask screening questions that may indicate if you have Coronavirus.
• Just visit www.ngpg.org/evisit-info for instructions about how to complete an E-Visit from the comfort of your home.
