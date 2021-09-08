The Braselton Town Council will no longer hold a public hearing Thursday (Sept. 9) regarding a proposed 219-unit rental community along Hwy. 124.
The application was withdrawn by the developer, Lyons Group Acquisitions, LLC, according to a notification from the town.
Lyons Group had requested to rezone 32.51 acres on Hwy. 124 to multi-family residential for the project. The property, situated between Hwy. 124 and Davis St., is currently zoned R-1 and sits between other R-1 zoned properties.
This was to be the second required public hearing regarding the rezoning request.
The Braselton Planning Commission, which acts as an advisory board, voted 5-0 on Aug. 23 to recommend denial of the rezoning request.
Lyons Group's proposal called for a mix of stand-alone and duplex-style residences for this development. Braselton’s planning staff placed 10 conditions on the proposal, including one that would limit the number of units to 191.
During their Aug. 23 meeting, planning commission members expressed their reservations about a multi-family residential development situated between R-1 zoned properties.
Several residents attended the meeting wearing red shirts to signal opposition to the project and applauded after the planning commission made its recommendation to deny the request.
