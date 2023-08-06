UPDATE: Two of three intruders who entered both Jackson County and Winder-Barrow high schools Thursday (Aug. 3) have been apprehended.
According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Christian Lebron Williams, 20, and Lamonte Dianell Smith, 21, were arrested in Gwinnett County. The third suspect, Jaywan Edwards, remains at large, according to a Facebook post by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
Williams and Smith, both of Gwinnett County, have been charged with disruption of public schools and loitering on school property.
The investigation of the incident revealed that Williams had outstanding warrants related to firearms charges in May.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett County Police Department and Barrow County Sheriff’s Office have worked in conjunction during the investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY: According to a Facebook post from Sheriff Janis Mangum, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of two young male intruders who entered Jackson County High School (JCHS) Thursday (Aug. 3) on the first day of classes.
The males were identified as two of the three individuals who caused a lockdown at Winder-Barrow High School (WBHS) on the same day.
“Just to advise everyone, this is a very active investigation that has been ongoing all day and continues,” Mangum wrote in the Thursday post.
Mangum’s post included a note sent from JCHS to JCHS parents. According to the note, the school’s staff identified and approached the young males, at which point they left the campus.
According to a Thursday press release from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers confronted three intruders at Winder-Barrow High School’s gym. The intruders reportedly ran from WBHS’s school resource officer after he attempted to identify them. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and Winder Police Department responded to the school. As a precautionary measure, law enforcement locked down WBHS and nearby Russell Middle School and Winder Elementary School.
The lockdown was lifted less than an hour later.
Here is the note from JCHS to parents:
This morning our staff at Jackson County High School identified two young adult males inside our school building who were not students at our school.
Through the vigilance of our JCHS staff, we were able to identify these persons and make contact with them. Upon realizing the students did not attend school at Jackson County High School, the students left our building and returned to a vehicle parked on campus. Through the coordination of the Jackson County School System Safety and Security Officer, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined these were the same individuals who were responsible for the hard lockdown that was initiated inside the Barrow County School System.
The safety and security of the students and staff is of paramount importance to the Jackson County School System. School and district officials will continue to work with local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.