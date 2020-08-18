Braselton planners were set to hear a request next week on a large project that would include 220 residences and over 100,000 sq. ft. of commercial and office space.
That hearing was pulled from the agenda Tuesday, Aug. 18, and is expected to be scheduled for a future date, according to a town announcement.
FJH, LLC, is requesting annexation and a planned unit development zoning for 72 acres off Hwy. 53 at New Cut Rd.
Developers plan to construct 220 detached and attached rental residences. A number of amenities are planned within the residential component of the project, including a playground, parks and a clubhouse.
According to the application, the project is "intended to serve singles, small families and empty nest couples that work or have family in the nearby area."
The project also includes 104,500 sq. ft. of retail, commercial and office space along the frontage of Hwy. 53 and New Cut Rd.
If approved, the project could be completed in 2024.
SUBDIVISION ALSO ON AGENDA
Braselton planners will consider a request Monday, Aug. 24, for a large subdivision off Davis St.
JTG Holdings, LLC, is requesting annexation and an R-3 residential zoning for 85 acres off Davis St. near the intersection with Henry Braselton Dr.
Developers plan a 201-lot conservation subdivision with detached, single-family homes. Residences are proposed to total 1,800-2,800 sq. ft.
Amenities are also planned, including a cabana, pool and gathering area.
