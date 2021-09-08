The Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is now treating 321 COVID patients, according to data released Wednesday (Sept. 8). The system saw a record 355 cases this past January.
Officials at NGHS expect the number of COVID patients from this fourth wave of the pandemic — predicted to peak in mid-September — to far exceed the January record.
“Right now, if the current models hold, we are supposed to hit between 450-500 patients … towards (mid) September, and then start leveling off,” said Dr. Deepak Aggarwal, chief of medical staff for Northeast Georgia Medical Center, during an Aug. 30 interview. “So, as you can imagine, we are really concerned.”
The number of COVID-positive patients receiving care throughout NGHS facilities has increased by 33 since the end of August and has nearly tripled over the past month when the caseload stood at 110 on Aug. 2.
Eighty-two of the current 321 cases are being treated at NGHS’s Braselton facility where the COVID-patient caseload peaked at 94 in January.
The system reports that 84% of COVID patients receiving care in its facilities are unvaccinated, while 95% of COVID patients in its ICUs are unvaccinated.
Aggarwal said the system continues to stress vaccination to the community to fight the pandemic’s fourth wave.
“And that is the key to really break this cycle is to get vaccinated so that you are preventing hospitalization,” he said.
Those experiencing COVID symptoms should reach out to their primary care physician immediately, according to Aggarwal. Monoclonal antibody treatment is now available to those testing positive for the virus.
“Literally, we are giving that drug, and again, if you feel you have symptoms, don’t stay home,” he said. “Reach out to your primary care (physician), so you can arrange for you to have the monoclonal antibody treatment.”
Similarly, Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, NGHS medical director of infectious disease medicine, said those testing positive should contact their primary healthcare provider to determine if they meet the criteria for monoclonal antibody treatment. The treatment is intended for patients whose oxygen levels are still normal, Mannepalli said.
Mannepalli said the system is seeing success with the anti-body treatments.
“Especially if given within seven days, they really help with in preventing the progression of the disease and preventing hospitalizations,” she said.
Access to the treatment is more widely available, Mannepalli noted, since being administered through subcutaneous injection now compared to IV infusions.
“So, we’ve been able to give it to hundreds and hundreds of people that way,” she said.
Mannepalli called monoclonal antibody treatment the most important outpatient treatment for those eligible, but noted at-home treatments such as Vitamin C, zinc, Vitamin D, melatonin along with symptomatic treatment for fever and cough.
EMERGENCY ROOMS FULL
As the pandemic's fourth wave continues to surge, Northeast Georgia Health System continues to see high volumes of emergency room patients between COVID cases and those without COVID.
According to a Sept. 2 social media post by NGHS, emergency departments are seeing 600 patients daily across all campuses.
The emergency department’s volumes are increasing between 20 and 30% per day, according to the post.
