The Town of Braselton’s Chocolate Walk returns for its eighth year, again giving patrons a chance to door-to-door explore downtown businesses while partaking in chocolate creations.
Or as Braselton Main Street manager Jessica Payne put it: “I kind of describe it as an adult, upscale, trick-or-treat.”
The chocolate walk takes place Saturday (Feb. 5), from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event sold out quickly as all 250 tickets were snatched up in a matter of a day.
Sixteen businesses offering chocolate snacks to all ticket holders will take part in Saturday’s event. That includes multiple businesses housed in Braselton’s recently refurbished 1904 building — the original section of the iconic Braselton Brothers Store — allowing downtown leaders to showcase that restoration project.
The oldest “walk” the town offers annually, the chocolate walk has generated two spin offs — a wine walk and a bacon walk.
“It’s honestly just a great way for attendees to come out and discover new places in downtown,” Payne said. “It puts them inside of businesses that they may not have otherwise gone into.”
As far as the treats offered, there’s something of a no-wrong-way-to-do-chocolate approach.
“We really encourage our businesses to think outside the box and kind of do something special for this event in the way of the chocolate that they provide,” Payne said. “So, they get a little competitive with it, which is only beneficial for the ticket holders, which is great for them.”
Patrons visiting all 16 chocolate walk stops and filling out their registration card will be entered into a drawing for $100 worth of Braselton downtown dollars. Those who did not purchase a ticket are also invited to visit downtown as multiple businesses will offer promotions.
“Some of our businesses have advertised that even if you did not get a ticket, they would have something special for you,” Payne said.
In addition to connecting Braselton’s businesses to shoppers, Payne said these events allow Braselton’s downtown leadership to engage with the public, too.
“These events are really great because we get to interact a lot with the community that come out and purchase,” she said. “We get a lot of feedback during the event … We run into all kinds of people.”
CHOCOLATE WALK STOPS
Businesses participating in this year’s chocolate walk are:
•A Flea Antique (101 Davis St., Suite 100)
•Blake’s of Braselton (36 Frances St.)
•Braselton Brewing Company (9859 Davis St.)
•Carden Records (9924 Davis St. Suite 1, third floor, 1904 building)
•Countryside Antiques (115 Harrison St.)
•Doe A Deer Interiors (9924 Davis St., Suite 1, 1904 building)
•Elements Day Spa and Marketplace (9924 Davis St., Suite 3)
•Flourish Taproom (9924 Davis St., Suite 1, 1904 building)
•House of Boykin Consignments (64 Brassie Lane)
•Inner Nerd (9924 Davis St. Suite 1, 1904 building)
•House of Clay (65 Frances St.).
•Joy Company Market (56 Henry St.)
•Local Station (108 Brassie Lane)
•Naked South Boutique (9924 Davis St., Suite 4)
•North Georgia Olive Oil Company (9924 Davis St. Suite 5)
•Sugar N’ Proof (9924 Davis St., Suite 1, 1904 building)
