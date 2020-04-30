A local boy is using his love for technology to help the medical community during the COVID-19 crisis.
Hayden Brooks, a West Jackson Middle School student, has printed hundreds of face mask straps using his 3D printer. He’s delivered those straps to multiple area hospitals and to other medical facilities across the southeast.
Brooks has always had a love for technology. When he got to use a 3D printer for the first time at his school, he instantly wanted one.
“I’ve always liked messing around with technology,” said Hayden. “And one day, at our school we had a chance to go play around with (a 3D printer). I really liked it, so I asked for one for Christmas.”
He’s been printing ever since.
Brooks had been working on printing a miniature replica of the White House when he saw a post on social media about a kid who was printing mask straps.
“We decided that would be pretty fun to do,” he said.
The process is time-consuming to make just one strap.
They use a pattern for the straps, Hayden explained. He feeds a strand of polylactic acid (PLA) through a tube on the 3D printer, which is then pushed out of a heated nozzle.
“It melts it into tiny little hair-thin pieces and then distributes it out in layers,” Hayden said.
It takes about 45-50 minutes to make one of the straps.
“We’ve pretty much been (printing these) 24 hours a day for a week now trying to get these done,” said Hayden’s father, Nakia. “It’s been a really cool experience for him.”
As of April 15, Hayden had printed over 200.
They’ve delivered the straps to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton and Barrow, Emory Hospital and to hospitals in Tennessee.
“We’ve taken them all the way down to some hospitals in Florida,” said Nakia.
Hayden and Nakia hope the straps will help alleviate some of the pressure caused by wearing masks for multiple hours each day.
“This strap basically takes that pressure off the back of your ears,” said Nakia.
He added a lot of paramedics and male nurses have said the straps are more comfortable.
“From what we understand, if you’re a small statured person, the straps aren’t as strenuous,” said Nakia. “Obviously, you’re wearing them for 8-10 hours and it’s cumbersome. But if you have a bigger head…they say that it’s a lot harder on your ears.”
Nakia said he’s proud to see his son helping out the medical community during this stressful time.
“I’m super proud as a parent to be able to see him making a difference,” said Nakia.
And Hayden has a message for the nurses, doctors, hospital staff and first responders who he’s making the straps for.
“Just, thank you,” he said.
FACE SHIELDS
Hayden and Nakia also planned to start printing face shields for the medical community.
Northeast Georgia Health System recently put out a call, asking those with a 3D printer to consider making face shields.
Those interested in participating can find a list of needed materials, printing files and drop-off locations online at nghs.com/covid-19/face-shield-specifications.
