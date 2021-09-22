An on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the Empower College and Career Center on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 3-6 p.m.
Participants are asked to bring identification and an insurance card (if you have insurance).
Pre-register to confirm your attendance and to ensure Emergent Testing has enough of the dose on hand. The Pfizer vaccination will be offered at this event.
Empower is located at 1952 Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.