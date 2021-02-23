District 2 Public Health recently announced there may be some appointment changes due to late shipments of COVID-19 vaccine. Hall County is part of District 2 Public Health.
"The winter weather across much of the nation has interrupted the shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Georgia," District 2 leaders said.
Those who have scheduled an appointment will still receive a vaccination.
But the vaccine delay may affect some residents who have scheduled either first or second-dose appointments.
Public health leaders said they may need to reschedule some appointments until more vaccine arrives. If your appointment is rescheduled, public health will contact you and give you a new time to come for your COVID-19 vaccination. If you are not contacted, then your appointment will be at the scheduled time.
As soon as scheduled first-and-second-dose appointments are satisfied, and more vaccine is on-hand, public health will begin making new appointments.
