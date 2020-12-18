A rough outline of how the vaccine for the Coronavirus will be distributed in Jackson County is starting to take shape.
Two different vaccines have been approved by the FDA for emergency use in the U.S.
Front-line medical personnel will be the first to get the vaccine, followed by nursing home patients. Area hospitals have already begun to vaccinate their personnel.
Local first responders — EMS, law enforcement and firemen — will be able to make an appointment online and get the vaccine at the Georgia Department of Health office in Athens in the coming days, said Bryan Bullock, Jackson County EMA director.
The Athens office will also be the starting point for general population vaccinations from the area as well.
After that, an inoculation center will be established in Jackson County for local citizens to get their vaccine. Bullock said he sent the regional DPH office three potential site locations in the county. That could begin around the first of February, he said.
Meanwhile, residents of nursing homes will get their vaccines in those facilities. Pharmacists from CVS and Walgreens are being recruited to dispense those vaccinations.
The CDC has established a priority list of how the vaccine should be distributed, but the details of that fall to each state to sort out.
