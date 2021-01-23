Area health leaders are poised to ramp up COVID vaccine distribution — as soon as more supply becomes available.
Leaders from Northeast Georgia Health System and District 2 Public Health gave an update on the local vaccine rollout at a virtual event hosted by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 20.
AREA HIT HARD AFTER HOLIDAYS
Prior to the recent Christmas and New Year’s holidays, NGHS leaders put out a plea to the public to celebrate the holiday responsibly in order to avoid another uptick in cases.
Despite that, the hospital system saw a huge uptick in cases following those holidays.
“There is no doubt that in fact those holiday gatherings that we really tried to educate our community on definitely caused our numbers to increase far beyond anything that we’ve seen before,” said NGHS President and CEO Carol Burrell. “It’s been a rough few weeks.”
The hospital system has been consistently treating over 300 positive COVID patients at its various facilities, which is far higher than the previous peak seasons. NGHS reached a new peak on Jan. 8, with 355 COVID patients.
Over the weekend (Jan. 23), the hospital system’s daily update showed it was treating 287 positive COVID patients. That’s the first time the hospital system has shown less than 300 COVID patients on its daily report since Jan. 4.
Burrell noted they’ve also seen a slight decrease in the seven-day average for positive patients.
“I have some hope finally that we’re starting to turn the corner a little bit,” said NGHS COVID incident commander Dr. John Delzell.
But Burrell urged the community to continue to wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing.
“We know that we’re not out of the woods yet,” she said.
The biggest struggles for the hospital system, according to Delzell, have been staffing and space capacity. NGHS has received staffing support from the state, but has had to use creative ways to address its space capacity.
“Our biggest issue over the last several weeks as the numbers have continued to go up has really been about space,” he said, adding that NGHS has utilized other building and sometimes hallways .
As the number of COVID patients has increased at the hospital, so have the number of deaths, putting a strain on the morgue capacity at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and NGMC Braselton.
“One-third of the deaths that we’ve seen from COVID have happened in the last, really, six weeks,” said Delzell.
NGHS leaders brought in a temporary morgue from state emergency services.
“We haven’t had to use that yet at this point,” said Delzell. “Hopefully we won’t, but we wanted to have it available…”
THE VACCINE
Two vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — were approved for emergency use by the Federal Drug Administration in late 2020.
Local health leaders have to follow the state’s timeline on who can get the vaccine.
The first group that was able to get vaccinated included healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities. As of Jan. 23, the hospital system had administered 4,203 first doses to its employees and 2,794 second doses.
(NGHS has also administered 2,078 community vaccines.)
On Jan. 11, the state opened vaccines to a new group — including those after 65 and older and their caregivers, along with law enforcement, fire personnel, dispatchers and 911 operators.
Melissa Tymchuk, NGHS Chief of Staff, noted the local demand for the vaccine outweighs the supply.
“We’ve got more demand than we have vaccine, but we are trying to get it out as soon as possible,” she said.
When NGHS started vaccinating those over 65 years old, Tymchuk said the appointments were booked quickly.
“As you can imagine, those appointments went very fast,” said Tymchuk, adding they’re hopeful to open more appointments when additional vaccine supply comes in.
(Find out more about the vaccine, including a sign-up for appointments and links to other vaccine sites at www.nghs.com/covid-19/vaccine-updates.)
Zachary Taylor, District 2 Public Health Director, noted they’ve also had a hard time keeping up with demand, but said they’re ready to expand whenever more supply is available.
“We could greatly expand…what we’re currently doing to provide more vaccine as soon as we get more vaccine,” said Taylor.
Public Health has started holding mass vaccine events, including one planned this week at the Village at Deaton Creek. Taylor noted that more events could be held, and a second vaccination site could open, when more supply is available.
“I think we’re all poised and in position to vaccinate more in our community and take care of this population of people who are 65 and older, but we do desperately need more vaccine available to do that,” he said.
Taylor later noted it’s not clear when the state will add other groups to the list of those eligible for the vaccine. The next phase, 1B, includes “essential workers who perform tasks across critical infrastructure sectors, ensuring continuity of functions critical to public health, safety, economic and national security,” according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, NGHS’s director of infectious disease medicine, answered a number of questions about COVID and the vaccine during the Jan. 20 program. Some highlights include:
•Mannepalli said she’s encouraged by the potential benefit of antibody infusion therapy for preventing the progression of COVID-19. She urged those with COVID to speak with their doctors to see if they meet the criteria. Mannepalli also stressed the need for COVID patients to monitor their oxygen levels at home and to seek medical care early.
•while it may seem the vaccination was put out in record time, she noted the technology has been studied for decades and was a collaboration across different counties. She noted that studies have shown the vaccine is safe.
•both vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — are 95% effective after the second dose. Mannepalli noted that the first dose is 50% effective.
•side effects can include soreness/swelling at the injection site, along with possible headache, fever, muscle aches and fatigue.
•there is no live virus in the vaccine. There’s also no egg, lead, beef, pork or tracking devices, she added.
•it’s recommended that those who have had COVID to also get the vaccination. Mannepalli noted the antibodies wear off after a few months and reinfection is possible after 90 days of having COVID.
•even if you miss the window of time for the second vaccination by a few days, Mannepalli encourages you to go ahead get the second dose.
•those with a history of allergic reactions to other vaccinations will be monitored for a longer time (30 minutes)
•it’s not clear if the COVID vaccine will require a yearly vaccination.
•you can get vaccinated in any county in the state, Taylor said.
