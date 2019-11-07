Jackson County authorities are seeking information on a vandalism incident at a local park that caused over $10,000 worth of damage.
According to a news release, the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department found Nov. 4 that someone had caused substantial damage to the Sell’s Mill at Sell’s Mill Park.
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said the vandals broke many of the building's windows. The suspect also reportedly forced in the door. A fan had also been ripped down from a pavilion and thrown into the woods.
The incident occurred sometime between Saturday, Nov. 2, through Monday, Nov. 4.
"A reward is being offered for the capture and conviction of the responsible parties," according to a Jackson County Sheriff's Office news release. "The suspects when located will face multiple felony charges."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Capt. Dale A. Dillow at 706-387-6043 or the anonymous tip line at 706-367-3784.
