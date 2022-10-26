DAVIS ST. HOME

A variance has been granted to move a historic home on Davis St. to another location on Davis St. near Braselton Brewing Company.  

 Photo by Ben Munro

Plans to move a downtown Braselton historic home — saved last year from demolition — can proceed.

The Braselton Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday (Oct. 19) unanimously approved a variance that will allow a 122-year-home to be moved onto a location on Davis St. inside a stream buffer protection area. The new location, near Braselton Brewing Company, is owned by local developer Matt Ruppel.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.