Plans to move a downtown Braselton historic home — saved last year from demolition — can proceed.
The Braselton Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday (Oct. 19) unanimously approved a variance that will allow a 122-year-home to be moved onto a location on Davis St. inside a stream buffer protection area. The new location, near Braselton Brewing Company, is owned by local developer Matt Ruppel.
The variance request came with a recommendation of approval from Braselton planning staff with multiple conditions.
No one from the public spoke against the request.
The home, known as the Barrett House, is listed as a contributing building to Braselton’s historic district. Applicant Josh Koons said the home is one of only about 20 contributing historic structures remaining downtown. The house, which has been partially de-constructed to prep it for relocation, currently sits at another location on Davis St. just north of the relocation site.
The homeowner sought to demolish the house last year, but Ruppel agreed to have the home moved to his property to save the historic structure. The cost of demolition was given to the city to pay for the home’s relocation.
Koons said the new site was selected due to its downtown location, its proximity to the original homesite and its visibility from Davis St. The house will be part of a piece of property for which a boutique hotel was recently approved.
Koons said plans call for placing the home on piers instead of a slab to limit disturbance to the buffer. Plans also call for a temporary driveway off Davis St. — which will pass through another property owner’s lot — to allow the house to be moved to the new location. When the driveway is removed, the house will be accessed via an adjoining development.
Koons said the new use the home will serve has yet to be determined, though possibilities include a residence, a small commercial office space or a community hub tied to a larger environmental initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.