Braselton Municipal Court
Photo by Ben Munro

Developers cannot alter plans to a 110-unit townhome development on Beaver Dam Rd. in Braselton after a ruling last week by the town’s zoning appeals board.

The Braselton Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) voted unanimously Aug. 3 to deny seven variances sought by applicant Beaver Dam Owner, LLC, for the project. Board member Mark Huber made the motion for denial, contending that seven variance requests undermine the development code the town has in place.

