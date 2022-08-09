Developers cannot alter plans to a 110-unit townhome development on Beaver Dam Rd. in Braselton after a ruling last week by the town’s zoning appeals board.
The Braselton Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) voted unanimously Aug. 3 to deny seven variances sought by applicant Beaver Dam Owner, LLC, for the project. Board member Mark Huber made the motion for denial, contending that seven variance requests undermine the development code the town has in place.
“It’s too much,” Huber said. “It should start with the code —‘What can we make work with the code?’ — and then use the variance procedures if there’s a few places to tweak, not to make a plan that doesn’t fit the code fit.”
The applicant sought these variances to the town’s code:
•rear entry garages served by an alley way
•access from internal local streets
•minimum lot width (reducing from 30 to 26 feet)
•minimum rear setback (reducing from 20 feet to 10 feet for 60 units).
•additional right-of-way and pavement width
•sidewalks on both sides of right-of-way
•attached single-family garages to be located to the rear of the principal building and served by an alley way
The board’s rejection came after the town’s planning staff recommended denial of all seven variance requests. Three citizens spoke against the variance requests at the appeals hearing.
An annexation and rezoning for townhome project was approved by the town council back in December, albeit with a narrow vote proceeded by citizen pushback during a public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.