Hoschton leaders approved variances for two proposed downtown developments during their Monday (Sept. 20) meeting.
The city council granted a front-building setback reduction of 20 to 12 feet for a townhome project on East Broad St. and then agreed to reduce a required 100-acre minimum for a planned unit development (PUD) down to 10 acres for a proposed mixed-use development along Hwy. 53, Industrial Blvd. and White St.
Both variance requests passed with 4-1 votes. Council member Shantwon Astin cast the lone “no” vote for both items.
One resident spoke against the townhome project, fearing that multiple parked vehicles in driveways would lead to vehicles jutting out into the roadway, making the street difficult to navigate.
City manager Gary Fesperman noted the roadway is a short, dead-end street serving just the proposed townhomes and wouldn’t generate through-traffic.
Mayor Shannon Sell said the setback change would allow for more space between the back of the development and adjacent property owners.
A resident later spoke against the mixed-use project along Hwy. 53, telling the council that the city has “an awful lot of building going without a whole lot of thought being put into it.” He also said the city needed a zoning and planning committee "before y'all go approving all this building."
As for actual the variance request related to that project, Sell asked if the 100-acre minimum for a PUD was potentially a typographical error within the ordinance. He said 10 acres is the common requirement. Sell suggested changing the ordinance to a 10-acre minimum, adding that requiring 100 acres “is kind of crazy.” City planner Jerry Weitz, too, mentioned an amendment reducing the requirement to 10 acres.
In other business, the council:
•adopted the city’s annual comprehensive plan update after it was reviewed by the state and regional commission, both of which made no changes. The document includes a capital improvements element update for impact fees and an update of the community work program.
•passed an ordinance and resolution to allow for alcoholic beverages within the city’s fall festival area. The annual fall festival will be held Oct. 1-3.
•approved a final plat for Phase 3 of Twin Lakes subdivision, which comprises 21 lots fronting Michigan Ave. and Candlewood Ln. Included is the dedication of 1,280 linear feet of streets and 1.421 acres of rights of ways to the city.
•approved a $17,650 expenditure for mapping of the city’s waterline system. The city seeks a major overhaul of all existing waterlines within the old city limits to improve flow and pressure in coordination with a new north water tank. Many of the city’s waterlines were installed in the 1950s and 1960s. The city will apply $814,000 worth of federal grant money to this $1 million waterline project.
•approved a $26,000 expenditure for services related to a project to tie in the city’s sewer line from Hwy. 332 to the wastewater plant and expand the waterline on Nancy Industrial from Hwy. 53 to the sewer plant.
•tabled accepting subdivision streets in Creekside Village, as well the donation of a small land parcel on Hwy. 53 for a water-tank site, until the city has all documents from the developer.
•approved changes to the city’s storm-water rate schedule. As a result, the city will forgo billing this on the 2021 property tax bills and move it to the 2022 tax bills.
•heard from resident Geoffrey Horney, who suggested the council move its meetings from city hall to the more-spacious city depot due to the number of citizens now attending meetings. Monday’s meeting was conducted in front a standing-room only crowd.
