Hall County leaders remind the community that the state is upgrading the Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System used by the local tag offices to register and title vehicles.
During the implementation, Hall County vehicle registration, titling services, online services and tag renewal kiosks will be unavailable from Tuesday, Jan. 12, through Monday, Jan. 18.
Vehicle owners – personal and business – with renewal dates in January are encouraged to do so as soon as possible and prior to Jan. 13 to avoid delays.
Local offices and state Motor Vehicle Division offices will not be able to process transactions during the implementation period.
All online motor vehicle related services, including tag renewal, will be offline through Jan. 19. The motor vehicle self-service kiosks in Kroger will be offline through Jan. 19.
On January 19–29, customers should expect delays and longer-than-normal wait times. Avoid office visits on Mondays and Fridays as well as lunch times to minimize wait time.
"We strongly encourage customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title and tag transactions to complete their business at our offices prior to Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021," Hall County leaders said.
Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration (ETR) transactions and issue temporary operating permits (TOPs) over MLK Day weekend.
Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records through a statewide backup file.
Property tax transactions handled at the Hall County Tax Commissioner’s Office in the Hall County Government Center will not be affected by this upgrade. Staff will be available weekdays from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist walk-in traffic with questions and document preparation. For more information, visit the county tag website at hallcountytax.org.
