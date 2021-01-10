The Georgia Department of Transportation plans a virtual open house on the Hwy. 211 widening project.
The DOT has posted information at https://sr-211-widening-0013988-0016089-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/ related to the proposed widening of the Hwy. 211 corridor from I-85 to Hwy. 347 in Braselton.
One phase, located in Barrow County, would widen Hwy. 211 from north of I-85 to Pinot Noir Drive from two lanes to four lanes with a raised median. Multi-lane roundabouts are proposed at the intersection of Hwy. 211 and the I-85 southbound ramp terminals and at the intersection of the Braselton Parkway Extension and Tour De France/Chateau Elan Entrance. The Braselton Parkway Extension would consist of 1,500 feet of new location two-lane roadway.
A second phase, located in Barrow, Gwinnett, and Hall counties, would widen Hwy. 211 from Pinot Noir Dr. to Hwy. 347 from two lanes to four lanes with a raised median. The proposed project includes a new bridge over Duncan Creek.
Comments will be accepted concerning this project until Monday, Feb. 1.
Written statements may be submitted to: Mr. Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator, Georgia Department of Transportation, 600 West Peachtree Street, NW – 16th Floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30308.
