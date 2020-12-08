The huge jump in Covid cases in Jackson County is starting to have an impact on some local schools and area health care facilities.
Over the last two weeks, 505 new confirmed cases have been reported, a rate of 676 per 100,000 people. That's one of the highest rates in the state and doesn't include antigen tests which would make the count even higher. (Georgia doesn't include antigen test results in its data.)
Jackson is part of a cluster of counties in Northeast Georgia where the rate is above 600 per 100,000. Those counties include Banks, Habersham, Stephens and Rabun.
On Dec. 4, the county set a new single day record with 68 confirmed cases. Since March, the county has had 3,810 positive cases (including antigen testing).
In addition, the percentage of testing that is now positive has also skyrocket over the last two weeks to 16.7% on average. Some days have see as much as 25% positive rates.
There has been 53 confirmed deaths and seven additional deaths likely due to Covid in the county. Some 268 people in the county have been hospitalized so far with the virus.
WORST SO FAR
The current outbreak is by far the worst spike in Jackson County of the virus, exceeding previous surges in July and September. The trend follows what is happening across the nation — and many health officials worry that gatherings at Thanksgiving will cause the number of cases to go even higher as the Christmas holiday season ramps up later in the month.
The rise in cases led the Jackson County School System to end in-person classes this week and go to remote learning.
In a memo to parents, superintendent April Howard said the community spread rate is "dangerously high" and that the system had suffered with high numbers of staff absences.
In the Commerce City School System, superintendent Joy Tolbert appealed this week for additional substitute staffing due to staff absences.
"As our employees have to be quarantined, we need as many substitutes as possible," Tolbert wrote in a memo to parents on social media. "Currently, our alumni are home from college, and they are doing a phenomenal job working in our schools. When they return to college in January, we will need additional substitutes."
Tolbert also called on people to wear a mask.
"The only thing that we can do currently to lessen the spread of the virus is wear a mask," she said. "Please encourage everyone to wear a mask in and out of school to keep our community as healthy as possible."
HOSPITALS HIT
The rise in virus cases is also hitting area hospitals.
Northeast Georgia Medical Center is currently treating over 200 Covid cases across its facilities. It has no beds available at its Braselton campus and only five beds at its Gainesville campus available.
NO ADDITIONAL STATE OR LOCAL ACTION
Despite the rapidly climbing numbers, neither the state nor local officials have taken action similar to what was done earlier in the year to limit public gatherings or temporarily close businesses where the virus is thought to be spreading.
Nor have officials imposed mask mandates, something that has been met with hostility by some who say their freedom is being taken away with mask requirements.
An angry customer at a store at Banks Crossing recently set a mask on fire outside the store after being told he had to wear a mask inside the business.
