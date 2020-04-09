How deadly is COVD-19 and how does it compare to other major deadly events in American history?
The website assistedlivingfacilities.org has attempted to give some perspective about the virus as it spreads across the nation.
Among the group's findings:
• The virus was the 3rd leading cause of death in the U.S. on April 1, behind cancer and heart disease deaths.
• For the month of March, COVID was the 8th leading cause of death in the U.S. with 5,784 deaths.
• COVID is expected to be one of the nation's top-10 cause of deaths in American history if its mortality hits 240,000 people, the number of projected deaths if the crisis worsens. The mortality rankings for the U.S. are:
1. Civil War (1861-1865) 700,000
2. HIV/AIDS (1981 to present) 700,000
3. H1N1 (Spanish Flu 1918-1920) 675,000
4. Heart disease (2017) 647,500
5. Cancer (2017) 599,100
6. World War II (1941-1945) 405,000
7. COVID-19 (2020) top estimate 240,000
8. Accidents (2017) 169,20
9. Bronchitis, emphysema, asthma (2017) 160,200
10. Stroke (2017) 146,400
• When compared to other pandemics of the past, COVID could rank second in a worst-case scenario:
1. H1N1 of 1918 — 675,000 deaths
2. COVID-19 — 240,000
3. H2N2 Asian Flu 1957-1958 — 116,000
4. H3N2 Avian flu 1968 — 100,000
5. Flu season 2017-2018 — 61,000
