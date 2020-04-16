It’s hard — if not impossible — to find a business that hasn’t been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. But few industries are as uniquely impacted as the sporting world, which depends on being able to pull in crowds of spectators for events.
Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is feeling that impact.
“There’s of course a major impact in that we’re trying to stick to all the CDC requirements,” said Geoff Lee, general manager of the Braselton racing venue. “All of our public events or events that involve large groups of people (even if they’re not public) are on hold until the recommendations change.”
The timing of the outbreak hits Road Atlanta hard, as many of its annual events are held in the spring.
“It’s difficult because our spring season has a number of our public events in it,” said Lee.
Lee said they’re trying their best to reschedule events that have a significant impact on the community.
While he recognizes that no business wants to close temporarily, he said it’s important for the community to get ahead of the virus.
“That is a lot of pain for a lot of folks,” he said. “…But losing a few weeks or even a few months versus losing a few years is sensible if it works.”
Lee said they’ve been following the CDC, state and federal guidelines from the beginning. He added they want to make sure they’re part of the solution, not the problem.
“We’re trying to be careful and safe and consider everybody from the community and otherwise and try to flatten the curve,” Lee said.
He hopes that by doing so, things will return to normalcy in the coming months.
“When you hear that this can be a longstanding for potentially a year, it’s scary news to everyone,” he said. “We’re hopeful that through summer and into fall, we’re back to some level of normalcy.”
IMPACT FELT ACROSS REGION
The impact on Road Atlanta is felt by a number of area businesses, since the racing facility draws tourists to the region.
“We really take pride in the fact that we’re provide an economic boom to this region,” said Lee.
The Lake Lanier CVB has reported that Road Atlanta is the second largest tourism dollar benefit in the area (behind Lake Lanier).
“We bring in people to stay at the hotels, eat at the restaurants, spend their money in the stores. They leave their cash dollars and then they go away,” said Lee.
One of the downstream impacts of Road Atlanta’s having to reschedule its spring events is the impact that has on other area businesses that focus on hospitality.
John Reynolds, general manager of Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Braselton said the raceway’s events usually keep his hotel booked every weekend in the spring. With no events, Reynolds said he’d lost 69-percent of his business.
“This is normally a busy time of the year,” he said.
In addition to the impact of Road Atlanta’s shutdown, he’s also lost business due to the cancellation of UGA’s graduation and from a lack of people traveling up the interstate.
“Travel has dried up, too,” he said.
One of the related issues is a lack of places to eat due to restaurants being ordered to close dine-in facilities.
“Nobody wants to get food to eat in a hotel room,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds, who has been in the hotel business for 30 years, said he gets several calls a day from people wanting to know if he’s still open. He said that he’s been lucky to still average about 30 bookings a night compared to many other hotels that only have five or 10 rooms booked a night. Much of his business is from construction workers, he said.
Reynolds said he hopes the impact of the virus will wane by around the first of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.