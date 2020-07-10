The explosion in Georgia of new COVID virus cases and deaths is hitting Jackson County too.
Deaths in Jackson have climbed to 11 with 60 hospitalizations and 499 positive cases as of July 10.
In Commerce, Northridge Health and Rehabilitation has recorded eight deaths. The center has also had 62 residents test positive for the virus along with 17 staff members testing positive.
Statewide, deaths are approaching the 3,000 mark with over 111,000 confirmed cases.
Following a downturn in the number of cases and deaths in May and June in the state, over the last two weeks, the case count and hospitalizations has gone up dramatically.
In response, state officials are encouraging people to wear a mask in public. Gov. Brian Kemp has also extended the state of emergency in Georgia.
The state is also reopening a makeshift hospital at the World Congress Center in Atlanta.
Some school systems, including the Jackson County system, are postponing the start of school because of the virus resurgence until Aug. 12, two weeks later than had been planned.
