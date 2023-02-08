Visiting Angels in Hoschton has been honored as one of the 2023 Best of Home Care, finishing fourth in the country in the Top 100 Leader in Experience Award. The award is presented by Home Care Pules (HCP), the leading firm in experience management for home care.
The Top 100 Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by HCP and is only awarded to 100 home care businesses in North America. Recipients must consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics.
To qualify for this award, 10% of Visiting Angel’s clients and employees were interviewed each month by HCP. Over a 12-month period, the agency received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility and more. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from HCP, the Hoschton office management team set goals to reach the highest level of experience possible, leaders said.
“With more than 3,800 agencies participating, this award demonstrates our agency is among the elite in the country and region, providing home care services," said Thom Price, president and owner of Visiting Angels in Hoschton. "We strive for continuous improvement in caring for our clients. Listening to our caregiver angels and incorporating their input elevates the level of care we provide to our clients. We are honored and humbled by placing #4 in the country."
