Visiting Angels in Hoschton was among more than 60 franchise locations across the nation recently to receive the Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse.
"This honor is granted to the top-ranking home care providers who set the highest standard, receiving the highest caregiver and client satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse," according to a news release. "...These award-winning Visiting Angels offices have received the highest satisfaction scores in areas such as professionalism, compassion of caregivers, training and client/caregiver compatibility."
