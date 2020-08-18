Jackson County leaders delayed a vote this week on a Jefferson apartment project.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted to postpone action on a handful of rezoning requests that would allow an apartment development on 27 acres on Galilee Church Rd. near the Jefferson bypass. Developers are requesting a change from agriculture to R-3.
Kenny Whitworth, with Galilee Springs, LLC, said the development would include 216 apartment units. Whitworth stressed the need for additional housing in the area and noted the Jackson County School System can handle the additional capacity in its East Jackson schools.
A handful of area residents have voiced opposition against the development, citing concerns with traffic, property values, increased crime and the impact on the character of the area.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the BOC approved:
•reappointing Gina Mixon to the Northeast Georgia Workforce Investment Board for a five-year term.
•appointing Ralph Richardson Jr. to the Jackson County Department of Family and Children Services board for a five-year term.
•accepting a FY21 Jackson County Drug Court and Piedmont Circuit Veterans Court state grants, along with a request for DATE funds.
•accepting right-of-way on Old Winder Hwy.
•accepting roadways in the Summit Chase East Subdivision including Summit View Dr., Hogan’s Mill Ct. and Jennings Ct.
•a map amendment request from Francisco Oviedo for 15 acres at 1246 Bob Mann Rd., Maysville. The request changes the property’s character area from agricultural to rural and future land use from agricultural to residential. Oviedo plans to subdivide the property into three tracts for residential use.
•withdrawal of a map amendment request for A T Holdings, LLC, for 24 acres at the corner of Hwy. 441 South and Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson.
•a map amendment request by MLM Homes, LLC, for 40.6 acres at 2609 Brockton Rd., Jefferson. The move changes the character area from rural to suburban. Developers plan a subdivision on the property.
•a rezoning request by Cheryl W. Presley for 8.2 acres at 1213 Lords Mill Rd., Commerce, changing the property from A-2 to A-R. Presley plans to divide the property into three parcels.
•a rezoning request by Jeff and Kelli Potts, for 9.8 acres on Elliot Smith Rd., Jefferson, changing the property from A-2 to PCFD. A meat processing, packaging and retail sale facility is planned on the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.