A controversial townhouse project proposed for an industrial area in Braselton was again pulled from the town council's agenda at the request of the applicant.
Johnnie Hastings is requesting a rezoning of the 21.5 acre property on Broadway Ave. from manufacturing to multi-family residential.
Developers requested the vote be deferred just minutes before the Braselton Town Council's Aug. 10 meeting was set to begin. The vote was also deferred in July.
In an hour-long hearing on July 9, the council heard plans by the developers to build 161 upscale townhouses that would be rental units and not for sale to individual owners. It is the first proposed project of its kind in the town.
The project calls for "upscale" town homes of 1,800 sq. ft. minimum.
The Braselton Planning Commission had recommended denial of the project at its May meeting. Some planning board members said they thought residential development in an industrial area was not a good fit.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its August meetings, the council:
•held a public hearing on the Mulberry riverbank restoration. The location contains a significant section of the town’s water/sewer infrastructure. Plans are complete for the project and most of the permitting is done, according to the town’s engineering firm, EMI. The proposed funding is a 0% loan with the Georgia Environmental Facilities Authority, totaling $1.3 million. The town may also pursue additional funding options for the $1.9 million project.
•held a public hearing on upgrades and expansion of its water reclamation facility, a project that could cost $20-$25 million.
•approved a recommendation of award for the sidewalk project along Pinecrest and Davis streets. The council approved Trans Systems to design the project, a process that will be funded in-part by a TAP grant. It will take 27 months to design and bid out the project. In addition to the sidewalk itself, the project includes stormwater improvements, but some interim stormwater upgrades could be implemented in the meantime. The town can also apply for TAP funding for construction, which would pay for up to $1 million in construction costs.
•declared 520 Reisling Dr. as surplus property. The town purchased the property nine years ago to allow expansion of a town lift station in the backyard. A home on the property has been rented out and the move to declare the property surplus will allow the town to sell the property through bids.
•approved a Hoschton water sales contract, which formalizes an agreement the two entities have had for years.
•approved a planned unit development site plan for The Mansions, an independent senior living project planned in a larger development at the corner of Thompson Mill Rd. and Hwy. 211.
•approved lighting agreements with the Georgia Department of Transportation for the Hwy. 211 widening. Town manager Jennifer Scott also gave an update on the widening plans. Phase 1 — from I-85 to Pinot Noir Dr. — is in the process of right-of-way acquisition. Phase 2 — from Pinot Noir Dr. to Hwy. 347 — is undergoing environmental review, but could be ready for construction before Phase 1 is complete.
•approved a resolution to accept CARES Act funding. The state deposited 30% of the town’s eligible funding for the Barrow, Hall and Jackson county portions of town. That percentage totals $121,900 and can be used for previous eligible purchases (through March) and future purchases. The town can apply for the additional 70% if that funding is spent. (The town also has eligible funding through Gwinnett County, but the federal government submitted that funding directly to the county. Braselton can submit for reimbursement with the county.)
•approved a hotel motel ordinance amendment following the passage of House Bill 1000, increasing the hotel/motel tax within the town from 5% to 8%.
