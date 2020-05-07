The voter registration deadline for the June 9 election is coming up.
Those wishing to vote in the June 9 presidential preference primary/general primary/nonpartisan general/special election have until Monday, May 11, to register to vote.
Register to vote online or check your voter registration status at registertovote.sos.ga.gov.
