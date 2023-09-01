The Hoschton City Council on Thursday (Aug. 31) appointed Sam Waites to the vacated seat of Debbie Martin, who resigned in late August to run for mayor.
The council approved the appointment with a 3-0 vote.
Waites will serve the remainder of Martin’s term, which runs to 2024. He will be sworn in during Hoschton’s Sept. 14 council meeting.
Waites’ appointment came after Martin offered her public support for Christina Brown to fill the open seat, announcing at the council’s Aug. 21 meeting that she’d nominated Brown for the spot.
Waites’ addition now gives Hoschton four council members through the end of the year.
The council, which has had four members resign this year, will return to a full seven-member council (including the mayor’s seat) after the November elections as Hoschton is slated to hold five municipal races (four for council, one for mayor).
