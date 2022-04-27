Braselton leaders have preserved several of the town’s long-standing downtown structures over the years, but they’re making sure the stories of those landmarks are being told, too.
The town will again offer its historic walk tours in May to educate citizens about downtown historical sites.
“We love doing our walks and getting people into downtown learning about the history of our town, meanwhile discovering what is here today,” said Amy Pinnell, Braselton’s community development director. “And hopefully they learn a little something and have a fun time with us along the way.”
This year’s walking tour dates are May 5 (10:30 a.m. to noon), May 20 (10:30 a.m. to noon) and May 24 (6-7:30 p.m.). There’s also a trolley tour option available on each of those dates and times.
Pinnell, who helps lead the tours, said the town holds staff-led tours at least once a year and has planned them in concert with National Historic Preservation Month in May in more recent years.
This year’s main tour stops are Enterprise Roller Mill, which downtown leaders say is a rare example of an early-20th century steam-powered rolling mill built around 1900, and the W. H. Braselton home, which houses Braselton Town Hall. The two-story Neoclassical Revival style home was built in 1913 by one of the three founding Braselton brothers.
The tour will also highlight Braselton’s renovated 1904 building, the original structure of the Braselton Brothers Store building. The structure’s name bears its construction date.
“We’re changing up the tour a little bit to make sure that we step inside and kind of look at those historic things,” Pinnell said of the 1904. “We’ll be able to see the old safe that was in the Braselton store, and the bank the Braseltons opened up inside the department store.”
The town’s May 5 tour will include lunch at Braselton Brewing Company, a historic structure itself having once served as a cotton gin.
During the early days of Pinnell’s employment with the town, she said she found herself studying history books and old photographs of the town.
“I just got very interested in learning about them and trying to piece together the Braselton story and what the buildings meant and trying to get that documented,” she said.
The walking tours then grew out of an effort to allow citizens to view the inside of the rustic Enterprise Mill, which is normally closed to the public.
“A lot of people were curious about it,” Pinnell said. “There’s so much cool equipment and information that we were discovering about it.”
Due to the interest, the town decided to add viewings of the mill to the Braselton’s antique festival one year.
“And we did and we had such a great response to it,” Pinnell said. “We kind of ran tours all throughout the day … People loved that and that kind of evolved into, ‘Let’s just take people out on walks.”
The tours have grown quite popular with the large contingent of new residents in Braselton over the past few years. Pinnell said these events help pass on the town’s history to newcomers.
“We’ve got so many people moving into the area wanting to learn about the history and sort of learning how to connect to their new community, and so they really do enjoy learning about why things developed the way they did and who’s who,” Pinnell said.
Pinnell encourages those interested in a tour to book a spot as soon as possible, noting limited space on both the trolleys and walking tours.
“We just encourage everybody to go ahead and let us know if they would like to do this,” she said.
NOTES
Walking tours are $5 per person, and trolley tours are $10 per person. The May 5 tour, which includes lunch, costs $25 for walkers and $30 for trolley riders.
